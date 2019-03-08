Residents invited to Dartford Armed Forces ceremony

The event will be held at Gravesend and Dartford War Memorial. Picture: Andy Barnes Archant

Dartford residents are invited to join the mayor for a special ceremony on Monday, June 24 ahead of this year's Armed Forces Day.

Mayor Roger Perfitt and Councillor Patsy Thurlow will be at the event that begins at 10.50am at the War Memorial in Market Street.

Dartford Borough Council will also be flying the Armed Forces Flag at the Civic Centre from the same day until Armed Forces Day on June 29.

Armed Forces Day aims to raise awareness of the contribution made by those who serve, and have served and also gives the nation an opportunity to show their support for the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to veterans.

Each year, it is attended by those already in the military, veterans, reservists, cadets and their families.

Organisers say the armed forces defend the UK working around the world, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism.