Arrest in Harvel hit and run

The accident happened in White Horse Road, Harvel on Friday, February15. Photo: Google Archant

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit and run collision which left a teenage pedestrian with serious injuries and later a vehicle on fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They had been struck by a driver, possibly in a 4x4 who then left the scene and a car matching the description was later found burning.

A 36-year-old man from Longfield was arrested on Saturday February 16 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He currently remains in custody.

As part of their enquiries in to the collision, officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have now recovered a vehicle which was found alight in Park Hill, Meopham on Friday February 15.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

The police said the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened at around 9.34pm in Whitehorse Road, Harvel, 30 metres from its intersection with Wrangling Lane.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured 4x4, was travelling in the direction of Snodland at the time.

The teenage boy suffered injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Witnesses can call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting RY/SM/028/19.