Dartford art exhibition inspires to beat inner demons

A local author turned artist is staging her first exhibition.

The show of abstract art works is called Overcoming My Inner Demons, and is the work of Emete Kazeem Idowu, the author of Black Women Taking Charge - Profiles of Black Women Entrepreneurs.

The self-taught artist calls the exhibition an incredible personal journey and immense achievement.

Now Emete, who has a masters’ degree in business administration, is ready to make some of it available to the public.

She said: “I have had no formal training in art, other than my passion.

“Overcoming My Inner Demons aims to inspire and to enrich all our lives, that we should all be aware of and seize every opportunity that life offers us if we allow ourselves the chance to experience and not to allow fear to defeat us.

“My theme for this exhibition is about self discovery and overcoming my inner demon or fear.

“It is about examining what is holding me back from becoming who I can fully be.

“People can identify with the subject matter of how our inner fear and demons prevent us from achieving our full potential and living our lives to the fullest.

“Hence I represent my work with very bold and bright colours which represent in my mind, I am breaking the chain of fear.

“I define my work as abstract and colourful work inspired by my African heritage. I work on various mediums including acrylic on canvas, ink, oil on canvas and also hand paint on silk fabric to create unique textile work.”

Emete added that work on display represents her journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Objects, images, and subject matter is exaggerated in the most abstract and colourful way possible, resulting in bold and bright representations of the artist’s mind.

She said: “Anyone, anywhere, who is hindered by their inner demons, fear, self–imposed feeling of inadequacies, must break free and overcome our unpleasant personal circumstances.”

Overcoming My Inner Demons is at the Sir Peter Blake Gallery, Dartford Library, Central Park, Market Street, between March 19 and 30.