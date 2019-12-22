Search

Appeal for witnesses to serious assault at McDonald's Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 12:39 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 22 December 2019

Did you see what happened at McDonald's, New Road, Gravesend, on Friday night? Picture: Google

Archant

Witnesses to a serious assault at a McDonald's restaurant in Gravesend last night are being encouraged to come forward.

Police were called just after 11pm on Friday, December 20 following the incident in New Road.

Officers attended and a 19-year-old man received treatment at the scene for an injury consistent with being stabbed. He is also reported to have had an unknown noxious substance thrown at him.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as being serious but stable.

An 18-year-old man from Dartford was arrested a short time later in nearby Saddington Street on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was later released without charge.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the substance thrown at the victim.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/242068/19. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

