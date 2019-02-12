Search

PUBLISHED: 18:44 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 23 February 2019

Allegation of attempted murder

Allegation of attempted murder

Archant

A Gravesend man has been charged with attempted murder.

Kent police said detectives said it follows an incident in Gravesend, when a woman was attacked.

They said Jonathon Dowling, 27, of Springhead Parkway, Northfleet, is now charged with one count each of attempted murder, actual bodily harm and taking a vehicle without consent.

It all relates to an incident which was reported to have happened at around 12am on February 18 in Overcliffe, Gravesend, where a woman, known to Mr Dowling, was assaulted before her car was taken.

A short time later a man, also known to Mr Dowling, was reported to have received injuries consistent with stab wounds to his leg and arm.

The injuries were not deemed life threatening and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Mr Dowling appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on February 20 and was remanded to appear before Woolwich Crown Court on March 20.

Overcliffe attempted murder

Allegation of attempted murder

Overcliffe attempted murder

Allegation of attempted murder

