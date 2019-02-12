Babies invited to new style comedy club

A baby-friendly comedy show is soon arriving in Dartford.

The novel approach to fun is aimed at parents with children under one year who want to spend some time listening to grown up comedy without worrying about getting a baby-sitter.

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy started just two years ago with one venue has quickly spread to 24, including The Orchard in Dartford.

Bring Your Own Baby was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria.

After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression, they decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub.

It proved so popular, they now host them at venues across London and the home counties.

Alyssa said: “We are the UK’s number one baby-friendly comedy club.

“Having a baby no longer means saying good-bye to enjoying the best live comedy stars from the circuit and TV.”

And it not just like opening a room and letting the fun begin, babies need more care than that.

Alyssa said: “Our shows are something totally new and different. As well as being an awesome night out during the day, we also have soft flooring, toys and more for baby, plus plenty of buggy parking, baby changing and helping hands to make everyone’s day out easy-peasy.”

It has a serious side too, and some parents need extra diversions from the stress of having a new baby.

“Loneliness and depression can affect so many new parents, which is why we have made it our mission to create shows that help parents feel like themselves again, get out of the house, and have a much needed laugh,” said Alyssa.

“We have recently been nominated for the ‘Lanisoh Feed With Confidence Award’ as one of the UK’s top ‘Breast Feeding Friendly’ events.

“As well as this, we work closely with the national charity for Post Natal Depression, PANDA, and offer one free ticket to every show that we produce, each month, to a Post Natal Depression sufferer.”

The Orchard shows are March 11, May 13, June 10 and July 15.