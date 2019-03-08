Urgent appeal to find mother of baby boy left outside Darent Valley Hospital

The baby was left outside Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of Friday, May 24.

The newborn baby left outside Darent Valley Hospital is a boy, police revealed this afternoon as they renewed an appeal for his mother to come forward.

The infant, who is of black or mixed race heritage, was found outside the main entrance of the hospital in Dartford at around 3.15am on Friday, May 24.

Detectives say they need to trace the mother to ensure she is safe and can get any help she needs.

Kent Police said they are also looking to identify a dark, four door saloon car seen in the area at the time as its occupant could have important information that can help identify the mother.

To help trace the vehicle, officers would also like to hear from motorists with dashcam who were travelling in the surrounding area between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Investigators are also keen to hear from two people who were in the hospital car park at the time the baby was found.

Det Chief Insp Matt Talboys said: "It is really important that we locate the mother as we need to ensure she is safe and I urge her to call us on 999.

"I would like to stress, there is nothing to fear in coming forward. The baby is safe, healthy and being taken care of but we need to make sure the mother is also getting any help she may need.

"Given the close proximity to London and Essex, we are looking into the possibility the mother may be from these areas and we would therefore like to hear from anyone living in these areas, as well as Kent, who thinks they may have information that can help. What may appear to be insignificant to them could be hugely significant for our inquiries.

"Anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to call us on 999 quoting 24-0117."