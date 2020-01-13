Lord Robert Winston wows Dartford students with baby talk

Prof Robert Winston with some of the students. Picture: Wilmington Grammar School Archant

A top professor who made some serious IVF discoveries has given a talk to students at a Dartford school.

Professor Lord Robert Winston visited students at Wilmington Grammar School, Common Lane.

He is arguably one of the most accomplished academics and medical doctors in the world and staff said he was greeted like a rock star when he addressed the biology, chemistry and RS and ethics students.

He delivered a talk which challenged the students' knowledge and perception of the scientific world in the context of changing times of development, social change, human endeavour and medical advancement.

He is professor of science and society and emeritus professor of fertility studies at Imperial College London and is known for developing gynaecological surgical techniques that improved fertility treatments. He later pioneered treatments to improve in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and developed pre-implantation diagnosis.

Professor Winston was a compelling and engaging speaker who had students and staff gripped for the duration of his talk.

When one student asked what his proudest achievement is, he said: "I have been involved in the research and discovery of many important projects, however, I consider my own children to be my greatest achievement and am immensely proud of the people they have become and contribution to society they make in their daily lives."

Sam Munden, the head of science at Wilmington Grammar School for Girls, and a "super-fan" of Professor Winston and his work, said later: "I feel honoured to be able to arrange for a leading scientist to come and speak to the students of WGSG and WG6, particularly someone who continues to inspire young scientists of today with his research and engaging presentations."

Head of Year 12, Jess Smith said: "What Robert had to say was captivating and wide-ranging. I'm so please our students had this opportunity."

Michelle Lawson, head of the girls school, added: "I am not at all surprised that the student took full advantage of this amazing opportunity to ask so many questions to help inform their future career aspirations."