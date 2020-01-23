Search

Bake Off star Anthony Amourdoux at Gravesend market

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

Great British Bake Off star Anthony Amourdoux will at Gravesend market on January 26. Picture: Anthony Amourdoux

Archant

There's a great chance to spot a Bake Off celeb at Gravesend market on Sunday.

Anthony Amourdoux appeared on the show and will be at Gravesend Borough Market on January 26 at the Desserts Around the World event.

This is a lively celebration of the most delicious desserts from around the globe.

The free event promises something for everyone including tasters of a diverse range. There will also be an opportunity to join the Bake Off star to make Indian Payasam and to take part in a workshop on how to make the popular Turkish dessert baklava with a local chef.

Other highlights include Romani and Greek music with interactive dance, cupcake decorating workshops, free dessert recipe books compiled by Gravesham residents, face painting and arts and crafts.

The Desserts Around The World event runs from noon to 4pm and is organised as a part of the Altogether Stronger project, which aims to break down barriers between groups and promote community cohesion through local international food and music events.

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, Gravesham Council's cabinet member for community and leisure, said: "I am very much looking forward to this event.

"Community Cohesion is something that I believe in lots of ways we have right in Gravesham, and no matter who we are regardless of religion or background, we are one very vibrant community.

"The first Altogether Stronger event, the African Caribbean Experience, was held last year and was really successful. More than 600 people came along to the market which was decorated with bright tropical flowers and a beach backdrop.

"There was a mix of live performances, including steel pan and reggae, which set the tone for an upbeat day and got people singing and dancing on the communal dance floor.

"I hope that this event will be as successful and as much fun."

