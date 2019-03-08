Developer hands over Little Buds charity cash

Senior Sister Annette Pope, Natalie Perry (Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Kent), and Rachel Whyman (Sales Secretary for Barratt Kent) Archant

A charity which cares for babies born under the Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust has received a cash boost from a house builder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The developer is throwing its weight behind The Little Buds Fund, part of Valley Hospital Charity which provides care for babies born at the local Trust.

Now local housebuilder Barratt Homes Kent, who is building its Phoenix Quarter development in Dartford, has made a donation.

Barratt Kent launched its regional Community Fund, which will see the division donate £1,000 per month to a local charity or organisation working to improve the quality of life for those living in the area.

The donation will go towards the special care of babies from conception to cot, helping with antenatal facilities for expectant mums, and providing the best neonatal care to support the lives of premature or poorly full term babies.

Natalie Perry, sales and marketing director for Barratt Kent, said: “We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”

The Little Buds Fund is currently raising funds to pay the annual licence for a new video messaging service they can provide parents via a secure account to their smartphone, tablet or PC. Staff record and send video messages of babies to their parents which helps keep loved ones reassured how their baby is doing when they cannot be at the cot-side around the clock.

Sally George, head of fundraising and voluntary services at Darent Valley Hospital, added: “Charitable funds help us to provide the latest life supporting equipment, to ensure we are giving our precious little lives the best chances to survive and thrive.

“The Little Buds Fund also allows us to enhance patient experience, by providing the little things such as a library of new books for parents to read their babies in the nurseries, and a sibling room for children to play in whilst mum and dad spend precious time with their brother or sister.

“The vCreate system allows nursing staff to send parents secure video messages of their babies.”