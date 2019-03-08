Search

Advanced search

Temple Hill students plant oak tree to learn about sustainability

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2019

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet

Archant

Local schoolchildren have been doing their bit for the environment by planting an oak tree in their grounds.

Temple Hill Primary Academy in Dartford, was gifted the tree by developer Barratt Homes, which has built 636 homes at Phoenix Quarter.

The sapling was donated to the school to thank the school for working with them throughout the build on educational projects such as site safety visits.

Pupils from the school's eco-council worked alongside Mark Reynolds, site manager at Phoenix Quarter, planting the tree.

Oak trees provide a habitat rich in biodiversity and support more life forms than any other native trees. They host hundreds of species of insect, supply many British birds with an important food source, while mammals such as badgers and deer take advantage of the falling acorns.

Leon Dawson, deputy headteacher at the Academy, said: “Our new eco-council enjoyed the tree planting, and learning about the importance of sustainability.”

Most Read

Police appeal to establish how elderly cyclist was seriously hurt

Near the scene of the incident which left a woman cyclist seriously injured. Picture: Google

Orchard Theatre reveals EastEnders tough guy will star in 2019 panto

Steve McFadden sticks with his baddie tradition as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Picture: Qdos Entertainment

Councillors back plans to charge for non-household waste at tips

Kent County Council wants to start charging people to leave soil and rubble at its recycling centres. Photo: Google

Pals cycle from Berlin to Gravesend raising cash for hospital

The pair ready to set off on their epic ride to Gravesend from Berlin

Temple Hill students plant oak tree to learn about sustainability

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet

Most Read

Police appeal to establish how elderly cyclist was seriously hurt

Near the scene of the incident which left a woman cyclist seriously injured. Picture: Google

Orchard Theatre reveals EastEnders tough guy will star in 2019 panto

Steve McFadden sticks with his baddie tradition as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Picture: Qdos Entertainment

Councillors back plans to charge for non-household waste at tips

Kent County Council wants to start charging people to leave soil and rubble at its recycling centres. Photo: Google

Pals cycle from Berlin to Gravesend raising cash for hospital

The pair ready to set off on their epic ride to Gravesend from Berlin

Temple Hill students plant oak tree to learn about sustainability

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Temple Hill students plant oak tree to learn about sustainability

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet

Cricket: Injury-hit Kent fall to another loss

Kent's Zak Crawley during day one of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Police appeal to establish how elderly cyclist was seriously hurt

Near the scene of the incident which left a woman cyclist seriously injured. Picture: Google

Orchard Theatre reveals EastEnders tough guy will star in 2019 panto

Steve McFadden sticks with his baddie tradition as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Picture: Qdos Entertainment

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Kent centurion Renshaw

Kent's Matt Renshaw in batting action (pic David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists