Temple Hill students plant oak tree to learn about sustainability

The children help plant an oak tree in lesson to learn about the planet Archant

Local schoolchildren have been doing their bit for the environment by planting an oak tree in their grounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temple Hill Primary Academy in Dartford, was gifted the tree by developer Barratt Homes, which has built 636 homes at Phoenix Quarter.

The sapling was donated to the school to thank the school for working with them throughout the build on educational projects such as site safety visits.

Pupils from the school's eco-council worked alongside Mark Reynolds, site manager at Phoenix Quarter, planting the tree.

Oak trees provide a habitat rich in biodiversity and support more life forms than any other native trees. They host hundreds of species of insect, supply many British birds with an important food source, while mammals such as badgers and deer take advantage of the falling acorns.

Leon Dawson, deputy headteacher at the Academy, said: “Our new eco-council enjoyed the tree planting, and learning about the importance of sustainability.”