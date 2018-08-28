Axe robbery at post office in Bean

Post office raided Archant

A man has been arrested after an alleged axe robbery at the post office in Bean.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent police said officers were called at 11.24am on Tuesday 5 February following a report that two men had demanded cash from the Post Office in Southfleet Road.

The force said both men were reported to have been in possession of axes.

The two suspects stole a small quantity of cash before leaving the shop and reportedly driving away in a red Volkswagen Golf.

One person inside the shop is believed to have received minor injuries during the incident.

One man was arrested at around 12pm in Priory Road, Dartford. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting cad reference 05-0584.