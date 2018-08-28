Search

Advanced search

Axe robbery at post office in Bean

PUBLISHED: 17:13 05 February 2019

Post office raided

Post office raided

Archant

A man has been arrested after an alleged axe robbery at the post office in Bean.

Kent police said officers were called at 11.24am on Tuesday 5 February following a report that two men had demanded cash from the Post Office in Southfleet Road.

The force said both men were reported to have been in possession of axes.

The two suspects stole a small quantity of cash before leaving the shop and reportedly driving away in a red Volkswagen Golf.

One person inside the shop is believed to have received minor injuries during the incident.

One man was arrested at around 12pm in Priory Road, Dartford. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting cad reference 05-0584.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Safe stolen by masked thugs

Masked gang steal safe

Gravesend and Dartford snow

Amelia Adkins, 5, at The Warren, Gravesend, on Saturday morning. Picture: TONI ADKINS

Children 6-8 wanted for Northfleet band

The band members ready to make music. Photo: Knights Academy

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

Julian Dutton tells the story of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier. Photo: Robert Nesbitt

Dartford drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine and ecstasy

Blake Hano was jailed.

Most Read

Safe stolen by masked thugs

Masked gang steal safe

Gravesend and Dartford snow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Children 6-8 wanted for Northfleet band

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dartford drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine and ecstasy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Axe robbery at post office in Bean

Post office raided

Driver in hospital after noxious fluid attack

Scene of a noxious fluid attack

Safe stolen by masked thugs

Masked gang steal safe

Gravesend and Dartford snow

Amelia Adkins, 5, at The Warren, Gravesend, on Saturday morning. Picture: TONI ADKINS

Children 6-8 wanted for Northfleet band

The band members ready to make music. Photo: Knights Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists