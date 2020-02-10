Oh yes he is - Biggins to star in Jack and the Beanstalk in Dartford

Christopher Biggins will play the dame in Jack and the Beanstalk at The Orchard in December. Picture: Qdos Entertainment Archant

The panto season is barely over and The Orchard Theatre in Dartford has already announced its big star this year - it's Christopher Biggins.

He will be appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk from December 12.

The actor, who starred in Aladdin at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley last year, has been a mainstay of UK entertainment for decades having made his pantomime debut aged just 17 in his home town of Salisbury before forging a highly successful career in show business.

Best known for his numerous iconic television appearances, Biggins appeared opposite the late Ronnie Barker in the BBC sitcom Porridge, held roles in Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, appeared alongside Michael Crawford in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em and played Nero in the critically acclaimed dramatisation of I, Claudius.

Despite his serious roles, and never one to not entertain, Biggins is also known and well-loved for his hosting credits, including co-hosting Surprise, Surprise, On Safari, appearing on numerous celebrity specials and as King of the Jungle having won ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2007.

On stage he has starred as The Baker in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, played Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar and the Baron in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the West End.

However, it is possibly pantomime for which Biggins is most-loved, entertaining thousands of festive theatregoers every year since he began his regular panto appearances in the mid-80s. From Glasgow to Plymouth, Biggins has donned a host of outrageous frocks and had audiences in stitches across the UK ever since, starring alongside the likes of David Hasselhoff, Patsy Kensit, Simon Callow, Bonnie Langford, Cannon and Ball and even Basil Brush.

Speaking on the casting, Orchard Theatre director Lorna Strawson said: "The Orchard team are both thrilled and excited that pantomime royalty Christopher Biggins will be joining this year's cast on our stage this Christmas. With over 40 years' experience of playing the dame, he is guaranteed to delight our audience again and again and we cannot wait to welcome him to Dartford!"

Jack and the Beanstalk tells story of a poor local lad on an adventure up a beanstalk where fortune lies.