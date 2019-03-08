Search

Long delays at Dartford tunnel after crash

PUBLISHED: 10:22 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 09 October 2019

Long queues approaching the Dartford crossing after a biker was taken to hospital following tunnel accident

Long queues approaching the Dartford crossing after a biker was taken to hospital following tunnel accident

Motorists were warned of long delays at the Dartford crossing Wednesday morning following an accident inside one of the tunnels.

Kent Police say they were called at 7.55am on Wednesday October 9 to a reported single vehicle collision, involving a motorbike, in the West Dartford Tunnel.

Officers attended alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 30s has since been taken to a local hospital.

A closure of the West Tunnel was enforced to ensure public safety and this was lifted by around 9.30am.

Motorists were advised of long delays as queues built up to around five miles.

