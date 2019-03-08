Search

Lightning Seeds headline free Dartford Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 July 2019

The Lightning Seeds play at the Dartford Festival this weekend. Picture: Lightning Seeds

Archant

The line-up for this weekend's free Dartford Festival has been finalised with the Lightning Seeds on the main stage, and a host of other acts.

The Dartford Borough Council event on July 13 and 14 will feature Björn Again, The Farm and James Taylor Quartet. Playing alongside them throughout the weekend will also be Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show, The Dunwells, Rhythm of the 90's, Who Are You UK - The Who Tribute, Nick Corbin, Maven and Oogie Boogie Band.

The community stage will have local dance and drama, plus there will be plenty of arts and crafts, charity and business stalls, sports, and a funfair.

Council leader Cllr Jeremy Kite said, "This is the unmissable festival weekend of the summer.

"We have some amazing big name acts on the main stage as well as supporting our fantastic local talent on the community stage. This is going to be the best year ever."

