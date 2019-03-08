Giant cake to help Bluewater celebrate 20th birthday

HANSONIMAGES RichardHanson/StillMoving

The Bluewater shopping centre is continuing its 20th anniversary celebrations just like the rest of us – with a giant cake.

Not just any old cake, this one is three metres tall.

The centre welcomed VIP guests to cut into the monster while general manager Robert Goodman gave personal thanks to staff who have worked for retailers at the retail and leisure destination for the full 20 years.

The Friday event helped kick off its birthday celebrations which saw staff who have worked there since opening in 1999 invited as special guests to enjoy a celebratory breakfast as a thank you for their contribution.

Also there was Cllr. Jeremy Kite, leader of Dartford Council, mayor David Mote and local MP Gareth Johnson.

The centre has already pledged to help 20 Good Deeds Community projects which will receive funding and support throughout 2019 and beyond saying they play a vital role.