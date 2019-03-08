Search

The Bluewater beach open for the summer

PUBLISHED: 16:39 31 July 2019

Fun and splashes at the Bluewater Beach attraction. Picture: Hanson Images

Fun and splashes at the Bluewater Beach attraction. Picture: Hanson Images

HANSONIMAGES

Margate too far away? Gravesend not big enough? How about going to the beach at Bluewater shopping centre?

The popular beach is returning for the summer, but it will cost you £3 to get on the tonnes of sands for those personal castles.

It also features new rides for thrill seekers, and a giant paddling pool for cooling off.

And for those inclined to have a more relaxing time, there are plenty of deck chairs to lounge about on and soak up the sun.

And as if that wasn't enough the shopping centre said there are some beach-inspired events taking place on various dates throughout the summer, including Punch and Judy shows, pirate treasure hunts and teddy bear's picnics.

Entry to The Beach at Bluewater is £3 for adults and children over the age of three years, with tokens for rides to be purchased separately.

For more information, visit www.thebeachbluewater.com

