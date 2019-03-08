Search

Crowds turn out for Primark’s opening in Bluewater

PUBLISHED: 17:41 14 March 2019

Primark has opened in Bluewater. Photo: Cloud 9 Photography

Primark has opened in Bluewater. Photo: Cloud 9 Photography

It’s finally here – the new flagship Primark store has thrown open its doors inside Bluewater.

The ribbon was cut by Primark area manager Gurjeet Rathore and store manager Michael Hadley. Photo: Cloud 9 PhotographyThe ribbon was cut by Primark area manager Gurjeet Rathore and store manager Michael Hadley. Photo: Cloud 9 Photography

For months, shoppers have wandered past the massive building project, which included a major extension to the giant centre.

Now the ribbon has been cut by Primark area manager Gurjeet Rathore and store manager Michael Hadley, and the crowds finally got to see inside.

The opening ceremony of its 187th store in the UK took place on March 13 and launched the careers of 400 local people.

The new store is over two floors and features womenswear, menswear and childrenswear including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

It has 64 fitting rooms and free wi-fi throughout.

Primark’s retail director for the UK and Northern Europe, Simon Gibbs, said: “We’re delighted to open a new store in the Bluewater Shopping Centre, bringing amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Kent and surrounding areas.

“This opening brings the number of Primark stores to 187 in the UK and 366 internationally, and we look forward to opening more new stores and creating more new jobs in the UK and beyond.”

The shop is open Monday – Friday 9.30am – 9.30pm, Saturday 9am - 9pm; and Sunday 10.30am - 5pm.

