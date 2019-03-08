Dartford and Bexley authors at giant book-signing event

The biggest book-signing event in the south east will be attended by a number of local authors.

Altogether, 25 writers will be at the Grand, Folkestone on October 25.

Elaine Roberts, from Dartford, focuses on historical fiction with her sagas about the Foyles bookshop girls. Her latest work is the Foyles Bookshop Girls At War, released in January.

And women's writer Karen Aldous, who lives in Meopham, has written a string of novels about friendship and love. Her latest, Five Ladies Go Skiing, was published in November.

Crime writers attending include Bexley author Tony Bassett.

Popular novelist Elaine Everest from Swanley is a Sunday Times best-selling author of Kent sagas based around the time of the Second World War. Her latest novel, The Teashop Girls, released in April, has been described as a "warm and moving tale of friendship and love in wartime."

Fiction lovers will have a chance to meet their favourite author, have their book signed and have their photograph taken. Genres represented will include romance, crime, historical novels, children's books, thrillers and sagas. Prizes will be on offer to readers.

Organiser Colette Kebell, who has written chicklit fiction, said: "Readers in Kent won't want to miss the opportunity to meet an impressive and diverse line-up of authors. The writers will be presenting their work to the public in the fabulous dining room of The Grand. There will be something to cater for most tastes in books."