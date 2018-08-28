Peter Pan at The Woodville raises thousands for charities

Peter Pan flew in to Gravesend over Christmas thanks to Wicked Productions. Photo: Wicked Productions Archant

The Woodville pantomime, Peter Pan, smashed the panto box office figures over Christmas selling more than 18,000 tickets, which also helped to raise thousands of pounds for charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The popular panto, which donated 5per cent of its ticket sales to Great Ormond Street Hospital, also raised more than £4,400 for local charity Stacey’s Smiles from bucket collections following performances.

Warren Mowle, of Stacey’s Smiles, said: “We are absolutely humbled by the generosity of those that visited The Woodville and donated to Stacey’s Smiles. Grateful is an understatement and I would like to give my own personal thanks to Wicked Productions and The Woodville for supporting our charity.

“The money will help to provide perfect memories to the children, as well as their families, that have neuroblastoma cancer and really make a difference to their lives. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mandy Hare, theatre manager, said: “We had so many amazing reviews and comments from our patrons about Peter Pan and its cast, as well as our other Christmas shows this year, and to be able to help raise money for charities as well as host such brilliant shows is fantastic.

“As well raising money for Great Ormond Street and Stacey’s Smiles we also did collections for the RSPB after our Santa’s Christmas Robin show and included a packet of wild bird food in each of the goodie bags.

“Thank you to every single person that came to the Woodville over the festive period, it was a lovely way to end our 50th birthday celebration year. Our new spring diary is now getting in to full swing and we have some really exciting shows for the whole family coming up this year.”

Wicked Productions, who produced Peter Pan at The Woodville, will be returning to the theatre with Jungle Book in April and will also be making a return to the Woodville for the 2019 pantomime.