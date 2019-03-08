Gravesend 10-year-old is already a TV star

Curtis has landed a children's television show role. Picture: BBC Archant

A 10-year-old Gravesend boy has launched himself into a television career and hopes movies are next.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curtis and mum Sylvia are now on the lookout for movie roles. Picture: Sylvia Owusul Curtis and mum Sylvia are now on the lookout for movie roles. Picture: Sylvia Owusul

Curtis appears in Craft Party on CBBC along with other youngsters without an adult in sight.

His proud mother Sylvia Owusul told us: "He has done some adverts for the likes of Tesco and Virgin Travel and now has an agent.

"He loves acting and wants to become a well known star, and we are currently looking for film roles for him."

The Craft Party show was originally an Israeli production from a company called Nutz Productions.

It was spotted by the UK production arm of Keshet International and snapped up.

You may also want to watch:

Auditions were held and Curtis was one of those chosen.

Twenty episodes were commissioned and feature an irrepressible team of nine to 12-year-old crafters who create incredible art and fantastic food ready for an amazingly themed Craft Party.

During each 15 minute adult-free episode, four of the rotating cast of six children - Cara, Curtis, Ethan, Georgia, India and Stanley - show how to rustle up a striking piece of art and a creative serving of food that's both pleasing on the eye and tasty in the Craft Party kitchen.

Themes for each episode include catchy contemporary interests like slime, emojis, unicorns, and music festivals to eternally popular party flavours like pirates, monsters, space, superheroes or safari.

Sylvia said: "Curtis is a natural for this sort of thing. He just slid into the role so easily. His career of making adverts stood him in good stead.

"His agent heard about the show being made, and we put together a tape of Curtis and sent it off. He was so happy when they came back and said they liked him and wanted him for the show."

Hugh Lawton, commissioning editor 6-16s BBC, added: "Craft Party is an arts show that's made by kids for kids and you cannot help but be inspired by their no-holds barred, elbow-deep approach to crafting and baking. Their messy and laughter-infused creativity is utterly infectious."