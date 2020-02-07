CCTV images released following Dartford brawl

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with following a brawl in Hythe Street, Dartford.

Two camera images have been released by police following a brawl in Dartford at the weekend.

The CCTV images have been made public by officers investigating the disturbance in the town centre.

Kent Police received a report of several people fighting in Hythe Street at around 2.30am on Saturday, February 1.

During the incident a man was allegedly assaulted and kicked by two men while he was on the ground. The suspects then left the scene via a nearby alleyway.

Images of two men, who officers would like to speak to regarding the incident, have now been issued. Anyone with information or who recognises either of the men in the images is asked to contact the north Kent appeals line on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/19773/20. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A teenager was arrested on February 1 on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.