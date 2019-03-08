Dartford woman is Britain’s best bridesmaid

Stephanie with her father John. Photo: Becky Symonds Archant

The incredible bravery of bridesmaid Stephanie Osbourne who battled to complete her wedding duties on the day her father started chemotherapy has been marked with a major national award.

Bridesmaid Stephanie Osbourne and bride Becky Symonds. Photo: Becky Symonds Bridesmaid Stephanie Osbourne and bride Becky Symonds. Photo: Becky Symonds

Her father later died, but Stephanie will always remember the day she fought through her tears to help her best friend.

As a result, she has won the title of Britain’s Best Bridesmaid 2019.

The 31-year-old from Wilmington was crowned by hen and stag experts Red7.

Now she gets to go on a luxury pampering weekend for two after beating 500 other entries.

Nominating Stephanie, bride Becky Symonds said: “Steffi chose to stand by me on one of the most difficult days of her life. On my wedding day, her dad had his first session of chemotherapy and Steffi was still the strong, happy woman we all know and love.

“Her family even came and joined the celebration after the chemo. She chose to be by my side on the day her family were starting their journey through hell.

“Despite having very young children and helping to look after her father, she took the time to make my day special. Steffi also helped my elderly relatives on my wedding day, especially one who has Parkinson’s, and she acted as a mediator between difficult family members.

“She is a rock and deserves to be treated like the star she is. She never complains and always sees the best in everything.

“As they’ve now lost John, Steffi’s dad, I’d give my place on the spa weekend to Steffi’s mum, Tracey, who equally deserves to be pampered. She’s like a second mum to me.”

There is a heart-warming conclusion to the story of happiness and tragedy.

Becky said: “Steffi and I have just found out we’re both expecting again.”

Sarah Chapman, head of hen and stag at Red7, added: “Stephanie and Becky’s story stood out for our judges because it showed that they share a bond strong enough to overcome tragedy.

“Even on one of the worst days of her life, Stephanie was able to shine as a bridesmaid and give her bestie one of the best days of her life. That’s the kind of friendship we all want – someone who will truly go above and beyond for us, no matter what.

“We are delighted to name Stephanie Britain’s Best Bridesmaid 2019 and hope that she enjoys her prize.

“We’ve arranged a luxury spa weekend at London’s Courthouse Hotel, with a two night’s stay and a meal at Sagardi Shoreditch, to give Stephanie the pampering she deserves.”

Becky added: “She always lights up a room and knows how to make you happy. I sadly lost my nan a few months before the wedding and Steffi went above and beyond to ensure that my nan was remembered in the celebrations and that my wedding was still a happy occasion. Holding my hand and wiping my tears, giving amazing words of wisdom.”

In all, seven bridesmaids from across the UK were singled out as the very best in their part of Britain, with Stephanie taking the award for the south east and then becoming the overall winner, too.