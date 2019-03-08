Major sci-fi festival closes with locally made movie

A local entertainment company is having its latest film premiered at the Sci-Fi London Film Festival.

Lost Eye Entertainment Ltd. is a film and TV production company based in Hextable.

Their latest release, The Rizen: Possession is premiering at the Festival which is a annual international film event celebrating the best and most exciting sci-fi films and shorts from around the world.

The production company is co-owned by producer Clare Pearce and director/writer of The Rizen: Possession, Matt Mitchell.

Matt has lived in Kent since he was a child and proud to have his movie close the Sci-Fi London Film festival, a celebrated moment at any festival.

He said just about the film was shot at locations in Kent including Swanscombe, where a whole set was built in a warehouse, plus the Old Town Hall in Gravesend.

Matt said: “Our film wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the people and small businesses of Kent, the Bromley Borough in general and by using our home grown links.”

The filmmaking duo behind Lost Eye originally met in the unlikeliest of places, an abandoned mental hospital, which they were both scouting as a potential filming location for a horror movie.

With Pearce producing and Mitchell writing and directing, they have created several worldwide released feature films including Gangsters, Guns and Zombies with runs on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and the local teams most recent The Rizen: Possession that will be enjoying its world premiere as an 'official selection' at the London science fiction festival.

The Rizen: Possession follows a group of urban explorers and a private mercenary unit as they unwittingly embark upon an underground military base used for secret, occult experiments in 1955 in a bid to win the Arms Race.

Matt said: “What they find is terrifying but what's on the other side could tear our world apart.

“If you like your lovecraftian shenanigans, creeping dread and cosmic horror with a side order of gunfire and gore, then you've come to the right place.”

SCI-FI London is be hosting this world premiere at Stratford East London Picture House on May 22.