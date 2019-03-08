Bronte School children try out professional recording studio

Maija, Temi, Dilan and Ruby enjoyed their day testing out their voice recording talents. Picture: Voice Talent Online Archant

Voicing over a cartoon or advert can give a bank account a handy boost, and it even works when you are a child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Gravesend voiceover company that has worked for Lego, Amazon, Google and the BBC invited local children into its studio.

In a three-day workshop, Year 3 children from Bronte School, Pelham Road, Gravesend, learned about script writing, directing and sound.

Voice Talent Online's production staff gave some very important industry tips and hints while the children "voiced over" their very own project in the company's professional recording studio.

The studio boss Simon Luckhurst said: "We like teaching children skills that they might not necessarily otherwise get a chance to try, and as a Gravesend company, we wanted to be part of the community and act as a source of inspiration for the children, making them realise that there are interesting future career options available in the town.

You may also want to watch:

"We trialled a workshop last year, and it was so popular that we decided to do it again but make it even bigger and better this time."

This year the emphasis of the workshops was on teaching the children what the different roles such as director, sound engineer and a voiceover actor entail.

Every child got to try each role and at the end of the workshop, the children were asked to choose a badge corresponding to the job that they had enjoyed the most, such as director, sound engineer or voice over artist.

Surprisingly, the most popular badges and the role relished the most by the schoolchildren was that of director.

Simon said: "Perhaps we also have some budding future directors in the Gravesend area.

"At the end of the workshops, the children had learnt some fantastic new skills and made some great memories, not to mention that they also got to take home a podcast each which they had written, recorded and engineered themselves.

"We ran the workshops in the first week in July at and they were such a success again that we will no doubt take place again next year."