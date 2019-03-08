Building work at Lowfield Road, Dartford - finally
PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2019
The planning battle of Lowfield Street in Dartford is finally at an end as a developer announces it is building hundreds of new homes.
Planning rows have rumbled on since 2001, and at one time Tesco was going to build a superstore.
That never happened and locals were sick of looking at the derelict site.
Now Bellway Thames Gateway says it is preparing to unveil the first homes.
Bellway Thames Gateway bought the land last year and soon set to work creating Copperhouse Green, which will eventually bring 556 new homes and a microbrewery to the town.
Emma Hamlett, sales director for Bellway Thames Gateway, said: "Copperhouse Green is bringing new life to an area of Dartford which has endured years of uncertainty.
"As soon as we purchased the land, we were delighted with the support from people in the area who just wanted to see it being brought back into use."
The first homes at Copperhouse Green are expected to go on sale in October.