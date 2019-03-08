Search

Building work at Lowfield Road, Dartford - finally

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2019

The plans for the site being held by Dartford Council

The plans for the site being held by Dartford Council

Archant

The planning battle of Lowfield Street in Dartford is finally at an end as a developer announces it is building hundreds of new homes.

The boards sheilding the new area where the Copperhouse Green housing development will beThe boards sheilding the new area where the Copperhouse Green housing development will be

Planning rows have rumbled on since 2001, and at one time Tesco was going to build a superstore.

That never happened and locals were sick of looking at the derelict site.

Now Bellway Thames Gateway says it is preparing to unveil the first homes.

Ariel shot of the rough outline where the new Copperhouse Green development will beAriel shot of the rough outline where the new Copperhouse Green development will be

Bellway Thames Gateway bought the land last year and soon set to work creating Copperhouse Green, which will eventually bring 556 new homes and a microbrewery to the town.

Emma Hamlett, sales director for Bellway Thames Gateway, said: "Copperhouse Green is bringing new life to an area of Dartford which has endured years of uncertainty.

"As soon as we purchased the land, we were delighted with the support from people in the area who just wanted to see it being brought back into use."

The first homes at Copperhouse Green are expected to go on sale in October.

