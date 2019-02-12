Search

Vicious burglars threaten women and children

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 February 2019

Archant

Police are hunting three masked men who broke into a house and threatened to harm a woman and two children before making off with a considerable amount of money.

Now officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen part of the aggravated burglary in Dartford.

Kent Police said they were called at around 4pm on February 21 to a report of three men having forced their way into a house in Lawrence Hill Road.

Once inside the property they threatened to hurt a woman and two children before searching the house and stealing a large quantity of cash and jewellery.

The suspects have been described as white and were all wearing black face coverings.

The police said one was described as aged around 17 or 18 years old, around 5ft 5ins and wearing a blue checked t-shirt and trousers. He was also wearing gloves.

The second suspect has been described as being around 5ft 2ins and 5ft 3ins tall and wearing black jogging bottoms with a ‘Nike’ tick on them and a black t-shirt.

The third suspect was described as being around 5ft 2ins to 5ft 3ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting crime reference 46/34720/19.

Witnesses or those who may be able to help can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

