Greenhithe residents can’t sleep because of ‘intolerable’ roadworks noise

Mandy Garford and Jodie Mcleavey say the noise makes it impossible to sleep. Photo: Mandy Garford Archant

Residents living in a section of road in Greenhithe where a new bus lane is being built are furious a lot of the work is being done at night.

They say the noise is intolerable and can be so loud, properties are being shaken.

The ongoing works have been a disruption to residents of Greenhithe and Stone through the night.

Labour parish councillor Mandy Garford told us: “It is causing tremors to residents’ buildings, and distress throughout the night for families in close proximity to the road infrastructure overhaul.

“Deafening noise and loss of sleep is becoming commonplace as diggers rip up the roads.

“There are reports of windows shaking from industrial machinery, anxious dogs being unsettled and children needing to be soothed after becoming distressed by the relentless noise.

“A wooden acoustic barrier has been put up, described as an ‘important element of the scheme...that will provide noise mitigation for adjacent residents’ but residents say it’s not good enough. The fence seems to provide very little protection from the deafening impact of the construction.”

She went on: “The level of noise has been unacceptable for night time. This is beyond a noisy party or general works and an alternative should have been discussed. The last few days I have been speaking to residents who are sleep deprived, angry and upset as these works continue to disrupt local families and their health.

“The noise was clearly going to be an issue and it is the residents that suffer. I would like to see the people of Greenhithe and Stone, particularly those living in very close to the works, receiving an apology.”

Jodie Mcleavey, 31, said: “Our flat is in St Clements Lakes close to the road works.

“They were supposed to start work at 10pm, but actually it is 7pm when the grinders start up. And it then doesn’t stop until 6am.

“The noise of the workmen and industrial equipment being used is unbelievable.

“We have a five-month-old baby, Reiss, who we have finally got into a good sleeping routine. But the racket is constantly waking him up.

“His bedroom at the back of the house is literally vibrating with the impact of the diggers and he is understandably frightened.

“It is actually affecting the whole family’s ability to sleep. Our bedroom is at the front, but I now sleep in with Reiss as I can’t stand it.

“People living in St Clements Lake, and surrounding areas deserved far more consideration when they planned these road alterations.

“The work noise is a relentless disturbance for us all in this area.

“I switch on a white noise to keep Reiss settled. But the drivers of the vehicles are tooting at each other and we don’t know why that is necessary.”

The project includes improvements between St Clements Way and London Road roundabout, and installing a northbound bus lane between London Road roundabout and Steele Avenue, plus a host of other improvements to signalling, and access.

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “We appreciate the impact that night works have on residents and for that we can only apologise.

“Every effort will be made to keep noise to a minimum.

“Unfortunately the work has to be carried out under a road closure at night for the safety of both the public and the workforce and to ensure the road is kept opened and traffic flowing throughout the day.

“The permanent acoustic barrier was installed along the road in January to help mitigate the impact of the surfacing work.

“Where practical, the noisier operations will be carried out during the earlier part of the evening.

“To help mitigate noise impacts, works may also commence earlier in the evening under lane closures if they can be carried out safely.

“Anyone with queries about the project, contact our public liaison officer Carole Jones at CJones@jackson-civils.co.uk or call 07811 157861 or visit the site office on King Edward Road.”