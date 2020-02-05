Heritage Transport Show returns to Kent Showground

Just the ticket - bus fans will have plenty on display to admire Thomas Alexander Photography

You wait for a bus festival and now the 10th one in a row is happening in April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The South East Bus Festival has proved so popular it is about to celebrate a decade of stops in Kent.

It is part of the Heritage Transport Show at the Kent Showground, Maidstone, on April 4.

The special year will be marked with displays of more than 150 modern and vintage buses which will join the Heritage Transport Show's large features of classic cars, motorcycles, tractors, stationary engines, military and commercial vehicles. On display will be more than 1,000 vintage vehicles.

It was originally launched in 2011 to mark the centenary of the formation of the Maidstone & District Bus Company and has been running ever since.

You may also want to watch:

This year it is marking the 50th anniversary of the formation of London Country Bus Services with more than 150 modern and vintage buses expected to attend.

Joining the display of buses at the South East Bus Festival will be guest speakers, trade stands, and model displays.

The M&D Staff Reunion Club will also be running the Reunion Tea Room. Rounding off the Festival will be the popular free vintage bus rides around the showground.

Organiser of the South East Bus Festival, Richard Lewis, said: "We're delighted to be organising our tenth event in 2020. At present we have 26 vehicles entered into the Festival, eleven of which have not been to any of our previous events and we are expecting entries to start building momentum over the weeks ahead. This will be a fantastic day for visitors to see and ride on buses old and new."

The show also hosts a Victorian fairground ride, the Headcorn Ukulele Group and a selection of trade stands.

The Kent County Agricultural Society, playing host to the festival, has supported education and improvement in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and related industries since 1923. It provides grants to Kent Young Farmers Clubs and university scholarships to students wishing to study related fields.

Entries for the South East Bus Festival and Heritage Transport Show are currently open, and tickets are on sale. Visit www.kentshowground.co.uk/heritage-transport-show