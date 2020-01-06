Search

Northfleet residents urged to check CCTV after more than 10 cars vandalised

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 06 January 2020

Kent Police are appealing for help in identifying the vandals. Picture: Kent Police

Kent Police are appealing for help in identifying the vandals. Picture: Kent Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

Police are asking residents to review their CCTV after a number of vehicles were damaged in Hamerton Road, Railway Street and Station Road in Northfleet.

The incidents happened between 11pm on Friday, January 3 and 9.30am on Saturday, January 4.

Between 10 and 20 cars suffered damaged after their tyres were slashed.

Inspector Craig West: "This is not a petty crime, the cost to repair the damage will run into thousands. In some cases the cost will fall below the insurance excess meaning the victims will have to fund repairs out of their own pockets.

You may also want to watch:

"It is not acceptable and we are currently making a number of enquiries and asking residents to review their dashcams and CCTV to see if anything suspicious was captured on Friday evening or the early hours of Saturday morning.'

Can you help?

People who have dashcam footage or saw anything which could assist officers' enquiries are asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/2584/20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

