Gravesham and Dartford care staff brave firewalk to raise money for ellenor hospice
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019
Archant
Care staff took turns to do a firewalk to raise £600 for charity.
Staff from Bluebird Care Gravesham and Dartford took part in the sponsored firewalk to raise money for the ellenor Hospice in Gravesend.
Care co-ordinator Lana Bolton, care supervisor Joanne Harper, operations manager Clare Mortlock and care manager Denise Dadswell all braved the hot coals.
They reached temperatures in excess of 500°C.
Denise Dadswell said: "The firewalk was a very exhilarating experience, if a little nerve-racking.
"I'm very proud of all the team members who took part and we're delighted to have raised £600. These funds will help the ellenor Hospice continue to deliver specialist care and support local people through such difficult and challenging circumstances."
And Lana added: "It was such a thrill to walk across red-hot coals and it proved to be a real test of mind over matter. Doing this as part of a team was amazing and I was glad to have my friends and colleagues there to cheer me on."