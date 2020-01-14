CCTV appeal after assault on teenager in New Road, Gravesend

Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Kent Police Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a teenager was assaulted in Gravesend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called just after 11pm on Friday, December 20 following an incident at a restaurant in New Road.

A 19-year-old man received treatment at the scene for an injury consistent with being stabbed. He is also reported to have had an unknown substance thrown at him.

The victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old man from Dartford was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was later released under investigation.

Officers have previously appealed for information about the incident and are now releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify.

He was wearing tight-fitting navy blue and grey trousers, with the word 'AIR' written down the side in white lettering.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/242068/19.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.