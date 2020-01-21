Get ready to celebrate the year of the rat in Gravesend

Get ready to celebrate the Chinese new year - it is the year of the rat. Picture: Gravesham Council Archant

Chinese new year will welcome in the year of the rat and there will be street celebrations in Gravesham on February 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They start at 11am in Community Square, Gravesend, with traditional entertainment including the "awakening" of the lion and will move on to The Woodville theatre for some singing and dancing.

Chinese new year, which traditionally lasts for around two weeks, starts this year on January 28 and ends February 8.

You may also want to watch:

The dates change every year because the festival is based on the Chinese lunar calendar.

This year the theme of celebration is the rat, which is the first in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac.

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, cabinet member for leisure, said: "It is said that the year of the rat is a prosperous and lucky year which enables people to show determination regarding their goals, aspirations, and hobbies."

The celebrations are organised with the Ying Tao Chinese Association and supported by the Twin Dynasty restaurant.