Get ready to celebrate the year of the rat in Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

Get ready to celebrate the Chinese new year - it is the year of the rat. Picture: Gravesham Council

Get ready to celebrate the Chinese new year - it is the year of the rat. Picture: Gravesham Council

Archant

Chinese new year will welcome in the year of the rat and there will be street celebrations in Gravesham on February 4.

They start at 11am in Community Square, Gravesend, with traditional entertainment including the "awakening" of the lion and will move on to The Woodville theatre for some singing and dancing.

Chinese new year, which traditionally lasts for around two weeks, starts this year on January 28 and ends February 8.

The dates change every year because the festival is based on the Chinese lunar calendar.

This year the theme of celebration is the rat, which is the first in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac.

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, cabinet member for leisure, said: "It is said that the year of the rat is a prosperous and lucky year which enables people to show determination regarding their goals, aspirations, and hobbies."

The celebrations are organised with the Ying Tao Chinese Association and supported by the Twin Dynasty restaurant.

