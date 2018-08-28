Children 6-8 wanted for Northfleet band

The band members ready to make music. Photo: Knights Academy Archant

A Northfleet musical band is looking for new musicians to join and learn how to play instruments.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rocking the drums Rocking the drums

The Knights Academy of Music and Performing Arts is open to children aged between six and eight. They meet twice a week costing £20 a month.

The academy is ideal for youngsters looking to try their first instrument, learn simple tunes and understand music before graduating into the junior band.

Available are trumpets, drums and percussion instruments and there is a free 90-minute trial rehearsal for children and their parents at Northfleet School for Girls on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm.

Musical director Paul Richards said: “It’s really fun and gives them a gentle but solid start in music.”

The band performs at fetes, fairs and the Northfleet Carnival and Gravesend Xmas lights switch on, plus taken part in competitions around the UK.

For more information, phone Paul on 07875 415852 or email at info@knightsacademy.org.uk