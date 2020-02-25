Search

Join Gravesend charity kickathon event to raise mental health cash

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2020

The charity event is hoping the public will help break the gym's previous kick-a-thon record of 52,000 in just a few hours. Picture: Giles Christopherr

Archant

An unusual event is being planned to raise charity cash - it's a kick-a-thon.

It takes place on March 14 in Gravesend and is being organised by Gifted Young Generation, which is Gravesham's youth service.

It has teamed up with Del's Fitness Centre for their annual kick-a-thon event.

And there is a chance for the public to get involved too as they are being inviting along to get sponsored to do as many martial arts kicks as possible.

All the money raised will go to the free youth counselling service, which supports young people in Gravesham with professional mental health support.

YouTube martial arts star Master Wong will be at the event too, along with Harry Reid who played Ben Mitchell in EastEnders.

It is hoped the kick-a-thon event will raise thousands for the youth mental health service.

You may also want to watch:

These will be essential funds for the free youth counselling service and help pay the costs of a mental health counsellor for more than a year.

This service will be called Active Listening.

It will still be run by Gifted Young Generation at The Grand Healthy Living Centre in Gravesend. It provides 11-19 year-olds with professional counselling.

Jackie Coupar, youth work manager there said: "We're over the moon to be working with Del's Fitness centre. Their organisation has such a positive vision to support young people with their physical and mental health. "This is the first time we have worked together on an event of this kind and we can't wait to bring people together on the day for this fun and inspiring event."

And the results can't be felt quick enough. The average national wait time to see a youth counsellor is 18 months, Kent's CAMS service has a 24 month waiting list, but in Gravesham the current wait time to see an Active Listening counsellor is just four months.

Del's Fitness Centre's Be More Foundation, in Queen Street, Gravesend, is supporting the service by hosting the event on March 14 from 10am.

They want to perform more than 52,000 kicks on the day - and beat their previous record.

To join in, visit https://wonderful.org/fundraiser/kickathon-8c760b5f

