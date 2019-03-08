Search

Police appeal after man punches child on train to Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 15:42 26 July 2019

The train was travelling from Charing Cross to Gravesend. Picture: Steve Poston

The train was travelling from Charing Cross to Gravesend. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Police are trying to trace a child who was allegedly punched by a man on a train heading for Gravesend on Thursday, July 25.

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses and said the man began to behave threateningly to other passengers as the 8.32pm Charing Cross to Gravesend service left platform 5.

His behaviour became increasingly more aggressive and he is then reported to have punched a child, thought to be around 12 years old, who officers are now trying to trace.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Greenhithe was removed from the train by officers at Waterloo East and arrested on suspicion of assault, being drunk and disorderly and affray. He was still in police custody on Friday morning but is expected to be released later.

Sergeant Tom Gallagher said: "I would ask anyone who witnessed this man's behaviour and the reported assault on the child to please get in touch with us as soon as they can today to provide an account.

"The train was extremely busy and we believe many people helped to restrain him at the time who have not yet spoken to police.

"In particular, I would like to urge the victim of the assault, or their parents, to come forward and assist us with our enquiries. As you'll imagine we are very concerned about the impact this incident could have had on them and we'd like to check on their welfare as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 635 of 25/07/19.

Most Read

One-handed pianist set to stun audience at The Woodville, Gravesend

One-handed pianist Nicholas McCarthy has played for the best in the world - now be prepared to be stunned at The Woodville. Picture: Paul Marc Mitchell

Creams, luxury tea room at Bluewater, ‘apologise unreservedly’ for failing to pay staff

Bluewater

Two top Gravesend teachers banned from class for two years after student kiss

Casino Rooms nightclub where the teacher kissed a student

Teenagers jailed for raid on Meopham shop

Frankie Whittington and Seamus Dyson. Pictures: Kent Police

Minister delivers positive update on Thames estuary regeneration

Communities secretary James Brokenshire is confident the Thames Estuary regeneration programme will deliver all that is promised. Picture: James Brokenshire

