Search

Advanced search

Children’s services set for shake-up as Kent County Council hopes for greater Ofsted success

PUBLISHED: 14:54 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 10 January 2019

Look out for loneliness in your child

Look out for loneliness in your child

PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Kent County Council plans to overhaul its system for children and family services in a bid to get the top ranking from Ofsted.

The council has trialled four schemes to “improve the outcomes and the life chances of the children and young people of Kent” in a bid to receive an Outstanding judgement from inspectors.

However council officers claim lack of funding for supporting unaccompanied asylum seeking children (UASC) under 25 is impeding their chances.

According to a report written by the director of Children’s Integrated Services East, Sarah Hammond, the extra pressure to look after these vulnerable adults means the council will miss the mark.

The report states: “The current grant rate for Care Leavers is insufficient to deliver an Outstanding care leaver services in accordance with the Ofsted ILAC guidance.

“Councils with disproportionately large numbers of UASC Care Leavers are heavily impeded and disadvantaged in achieving an Outstanding rating from Ofsted as a result of the too low level of funding.

“In addition to aspiring to be outstanding, the Council is under constant challenge from NGOs, immigration lawyers and special interest groups to

provide to the fullest extent for this cohort.”

Despite this, for more than ten months staff have tested four pilot programmes, which look at different ways of making children’s services more efficient with the hope of getting the top accolade from Ofsted.

This included having fewer formal handovers which helped save time and reduce caseloads for social care and early help staff.

In east Kent, schools integrated with KCC staff which also led to a reduction in social care work as there were fewer referrals for assessment.

The pilot in the west led to fewer placements breaking down as 53% of those children were “supported” to stay.

And in the south of the county there was a 65% decrease in reports of missing children and young people as council staff “examined a new multi-disciplinary approach to working with adolescents”.

According to a council report, that is due to be discussed at a meeting on Friday (January 11) , other postive outcomes included more trusting working relations between social care/ early help staff and partners, especially schools and the police.

The future of this project remains uncertain as a formal consultation with staff is due to begin next week.

The report states: “However, we are confident that this new approach when it is finalised will be good for the children and young people of Kent, good for the Department and good for Kent County Council.

“We strongly believe that the improvements to which we aspire will both improve the lives of our children and young people and be recognised for achieving that by the inspectorate in due course.”

This report will be discussed by councillors on the children’s, young people and education cabinet committee meeting on Friday (January 11).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang involved in ‘shocking amounts of violence’ jailed after pub brawl leaves 69-year-old victim in hospital for a month

Ricky Blackwell

Northbound Dartford Crossing tunnels to close overnight every day this week

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to ban restricted lorries from the Dartford tunnels. Picture: PA

Kent Police issue public appeal for witnesses to Bean interchange A2 crash which left man seriously injured

The accident happened on the A2 northbound near the Bean junction. Photo: Google Maps

Dartford Co-op robbed by three men, one armed with hammer

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Night Fever comes to the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Richard Winsor stars as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Children’s services set for shake-up as Kent County Council hopes for greater Ofsted success

Look out for loneliness in your child

‘Selfish and pathetic’ drug addict who drunkenly ploughed car through Gravesend nightclub jailed for 28 years

Mohammed Abdul, 21, has been jailed for 28 years for attempted murder. Photo: Kent Police

Former Premier League footballer on trial for £30k laundering scheme

Sam Sodje arrives at the Old Bailey, London where he is facing charges of money laundering. Photo: PA

Kent Police issue public appeal for witnesses to Bean interchange A2 crash which left man seriously injured

The accident happened on the A2 northbound near the Bean junction. Photo: Google Maps

Dartford Co-op robbed by three men, one armed with hammer

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists