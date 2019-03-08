Search

Northleet Fish Bar to go vegan two days a week

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 June 2019

Costas Christou is going vegan for two days a week. Picture: Costas Christou

Costas Christou is going vegan for two days a week. Picture: Costas Christou

Archant

A Northfleet fish and chip shop is going vegan - at least for two days a week as the boss tests the water.

With more and more turning their backs on meat products, chippie Costas Christou says he is to offer the widest range.

Now the Northfleet Fish Bar, in Perry Street, will be vegan Mondays and Tuesdays of each week and see how popular it is.

You may also want to watch:

Products include sweet potato chips, fish fingers, nuggets and vegi skewers.

It launches on July 1.

Costas told us: "We were finding more and more people were coming in here and asking about vegan alternatives.

"It became such a regular question that we have now decided to really test the market for a couple of days a week.

"We will still be offering our more conventional meals, but we want to see how popular the vegan alternatives are. If it's popular, we could well expand."

