Christmas at Bluewater includes bigger ice rink, later opening hours and a giving tree

The Bluewater Shopping Centre has revealed its plans for the festive season, including an ice rink, giving tree and of course Santa's Grotto.

Santa with the giving tree. Picture: Bluewater

There will also be a Selfie Factory with a promised twist.

This year, because of demand, the covered outdoor ice rink will be bigger than previous years to allow more skaters at any one time.

The centre will be open until 10pm from Black Friday, November 29 and until 11pm from December 16. That, of course, doesn't include Sundays.

The Grotto opens on November 14, on the bank of the picturesque lakes at the West Village, where children can meet a host of characters to guide them through the story of The Nutcracker. The adventure will take visitors through the realms of flowers, snowflakes and sweets where they'll make a 'take home' festive craft and meet the likes of Clara, the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy, who will help to prepare them for the most important part of the experience - meeting Santa. Children will receive a collectable plush toy and professional photographs can be purchased at the shop.

The ice rink also opens on November 14 but this time there will be a smaller one just for young children with penguin and seal skating aids for them to hold on to help keep their footing until they get used to the slippery surface.

Sessions have been set aside for school visits, birthday parties, baby and toddler mornings and party nights with KMFM from November 29.

The Giving Tree at Bluewater takes root on November 7 on the upper mall outside Marks and Spencer.

It offers guests the chance to donate gifts to local disadvantaged children, spreading a little Christmas spirit.

Guests can visit the giant tree to grab a tag with a child's name and age, and then head back with a chosen gift to help make that child's Christmas a bit more magical.