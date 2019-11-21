Buddy Holly tribute show comes to The Woodville, Gravesend

It's Christmas, so of course Buddy Holly and the Crickets are coming to Gravesend. Picture: Dani Maimone Archant

Buddy Holly made himself look so distinctive in the world of rock 'n' roll with just a pair of cool glasses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sitting still would be a sin. Picture: Dani Maimone Sitting still would be a sin. Picture: Dani Maimone

And of course it helped his career to have a string of magnificent hits behind him that allowed him to slip effortlessly into our musical consciousness for over half a century.

Now he will be back on stage, in spirit at least, as Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are once again heralded in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas.

The November 29 show at the Woodville, Gravesend, will have feet tapping and possibly more than a couple of dances in the aisles.

Holly's hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment that should appeal to the whole family.

This compelling concert will bring a little winter sunshine in to your lives.

Any lover of traditional rock 'n' roll from back in the day should love this.

Songs include, That'll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn't Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, and Oh Boy!

It is the 60th anniversary year of Buddy's death. Although he lived a short life Buddy certainly left a great musical legacy that lives on today.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers is a dynamic show featuring authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that has audiences dancing in the aisles.

It has been delighting audiences for 27 years and has performed in many locations around the world including Europe and a tour of the US.

You may also want to watch:

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Jason Shaw as Buddy and was endorsed as Britain's most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One's The One and Only.

Producer Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show, said: "I'm so lucky to present shows that feature people and subjects about which I am really passionate. Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

"Buddy's music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others."

And Jason added: "I'm a self taught musician who trained as an actor, so I suppose my musical experience is mostly home-grown. Although I was once in a metal/screamo outfit by the name of Medical Attention, which, I suppose, wasn't quite the same.

"I have long had a keen interest in Buddy Holly, even before joining the band.

"It is a particularly close to home interest as well given that it was my father who first introduced me to the man and his works. Many of my memories of this music are shared with my old man which makes it an even greater honour to play it as much as I do.

"I think Buddy's influence can be traced directly into the Beatles works and by extension glanced occasionally in contemporary music. It's one of the reasons why I think he's still the focus of many a TV documentary, and considered a primary driver in any comprehensive look at pop music

history, and thus to those who like or dislike today's or tomorrow's top 40 - with the exemption of maybe, rap - he probably had a hand in shaping it.

"The audience dancing is great - we see the jitterbug, twist, the odd jive. This music was built to get people moving and most of the time it still works.

"My favourite song is Reminiscing, and absolutely amazing record. Vocals, arrangement, all perfect.

"I still get nervous before going on stage. I just accept that it's going to be that way. Best thing to do is joke around with the lads and try and calm down. Have another tea."

Tickets are available from www.woodville.co.uk/events/buddy-holly-at-christmas or phone the box office on 01474 337 500