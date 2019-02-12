Search

Cobham Choir to sing at Aylesford Priory

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 February 2019

Cobham Choir will sing at Aylesford Priory on March 30. Photo: Cobham Choir

Cobham Choir will sing at Aylesford Priory on March 30. Photo: Cobham Choir

Archant

Cobham Choir will perform outside Gravesham for the first time when they sing at Aylesford Priory.

Marking the 75th birthday of leading composer Karl Jenkins, the choir will perform Adiemus Songs of Sanctuary, made famous by the Delta Airlines advert in the 1990s.

The women also perform choral arrangements by Barber and Vaughan Williams, traditional gospel music and spirituals, Howard Goodall’s famous arrangement of The Lord is My Shepherd composed as the theme to The Vicar of Dibley.

Choir founder Claire Hargrove said: “This is the first time Cobham Choir has given a full concert outside of its home parish, and we are very much looking forward to performing to our regular, and hopefully new, audience members.”

It is on March 30 at 4pm at Relic Chapel, Aylesford Priory. Tickets £10 (under 18s £5) from Cobham Community Stores, The Friars Reception Office and 07926 677188.

