New Lidl store planned for Gravesend

Lidl is planning to open a supermarket in Coldharbour Road. Archant

A new Lidl store could be opening soon in Gravesend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of Gravesend's new Lidl store. An artist's impression of Gravesend's new Lidl store.

The popular budget supermarket is looking to move into a fresh site in Coldharbour Road.

The news comes in an announcement from Kier Property, the development division of Kier Group. It said it has submitted an application for planning permission to develop a 22,000 sq ft Lidl store and a 35,000 sq ft six-unit trade city scheme on a prominent 4.15acre greenfield site on Coldharbour Road.

It said Lidl exchanged contracts last month with Kier Property to officially purchase and announce the Gravesend site as part of its ambitious UK expansion of 50 new stores each year.

The developer said this store would add to the existing 740-store portfolio.

The site was acquired by Kier Property from the Collyer-Fergusson Charitable Trust in July 2018 and the new development will create employment opportunities in the area.

Leigh Thomas, executive director of Kier Property, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Lidl again, following the completion of a new store within our mixed-use development in Leicestershire last year. This sale is conditional upon achieving a planning consent which we are hopeful will be reached this spring.”

And Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Paul Mason, added: “We are delighted to be opening a further store in Gravesend, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme. We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Gravesend.”

Kier Property has a development pipeline of more than 1.5bn sq ft across all asset classes and has developed more than one million sq ft of retail space and more than five million sq ft of industrial space.

It is understood the new store will be next door to the Morrisons supermarket and the Travelodge just off the A2.

Lidl’s other Gravesend store is on the Imperial Retail Park, Thames Way.