Fresh courses at Riverside Community Centre in Gravesend

Sue says the Riverside Community Centre is ramping up courses for those that need it this year. Picture: Sue Pedrick Archant

A community centre working as a non-for-profit charitable trust says it is launching a whole raft of courses to help those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Riverside Community Centre in Gravesend has the key objective of being a central focus for people in the area, with access to educational and social opportunities.

These will enhance people skills, remove barriers to learning, improve health and wellbeing, raise educational standards and improve employability, said manager Sue Pendrick.

The centre comprises of a number of rooms which are either used by other companies and charities as their office space or hired by external organisations to hold training and meetings.

It also has a large hall space which can be hired for private functions and events.

Sue said: "We pride ourselves in our community programmes which we host on a weekly basis."

These include Nimble Fingers, which is a drop-in session of crochet, knitting and crafts, plus football skills for under 8s, and a scale model classroom for those who want some hand-holding on their more ambitious projects.

Sue said: "All these sessions are free but donations are welcome."

You may also want to watch:

There is even a £2 special fish and chips Friday.

Sue said: "The programme of weekly sessions is growing and throughout 2020 we will be introducing more to the timetable.

"Throughout the school holiday time we host numerous free child based activities.

"The first event in 2020 will be a Magic Workshop on Friday, February 21.

"We are a great venue that is adaptable to activities, we are appealing to groups or individuals who would like to join in with our community timetable to get in touch."

She said the centre's adult education has been very successful and will continue this year and it hopes to boost numbers.

These courses in Dickens Road are open to people over the age of 19 and are in unwaged or in low paid work. Courses include emergency first aid, mindfulness, health and safety and Level 2 food safety in catering.

More information on what the Riverside Centre currently delivers can be found by visiting riversidecentre.co.uk or phone them on 01474 352199.