Deadline for Dartford women in need to apply for money to pay for essentials

Kent Community Foundation boss Josephine McCartney says the deadline for applying for cash help is coming soon. Picture: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

A Dartford charity says a deadline is looming for women in need to apply for cash help with vital supplies.

Kent Community Foundation says it has a fund of £89,000 to administer to groups with projects or services that directly benefit vulnerable women and girls in Kent and Medway.

One of those groups is Dartford-based Hope.

It, and other groups across the county, help support women and girls with issues like period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse, mental health and long-term unemployment who need financial support.

Hope says the women should be applying for help now so they don't miss the application deadline of October 18.

Hope applied to Kent Community Foundation for funding and received a grant of £6,500 from an earlier round of the Tampon Tax Community Fund.

Hope says it is a voluntary community, built on friendships, for women, based in Dartford.

It is committed to providing a friendly space to de-stress and relax offering much needed time, peace and relaxation, and has been working with women of all ages, abilities and cultural backgrounds since 2007.

A spokesman said: "Women using the Hope services have often experienced domestic violence, sexual abuse, mental health problems, low self-esteem, bulling, language barrier and low income."

Hope uses yoga and meditation to aid better general health and says that regular participation can also strengthen people's ability to overcome personal challenges, improve overall wellbeing and increase life chances.

Josephine McCartney, chief executive of Kent Community Foundation, said groups like Hope are vital and essential to help all those women who find themselves in need and few alternative places to turn to for direct assistance with some of the vital things women need.

She said: "Grassroots groups, like Dartford-based Hope, are doing amazing work across Kent and Medway. Groups like these often run on a shoestring budget and struggle to compete for the larger funding pots. Kent Community Foundation has £89,000 from the Tampon Tax Community Fund, to support projects for vulnerable women and girls. The deadline for applications is October 18, so please do apply now if you want to be considered for funding."