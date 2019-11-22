Young learn basics of construction at Dartford community project

A Dartford project to engage young people has been deemed a success.

Local young people took part in a renovation project at Fleetdown Community Centre, Swaledale Road as Construction Youth Trust partnered with Kent Youth Justice and KCC Early Help.

The aim was to positively engage young people with their community and inspire them to take the next steps in their careers by teaching them some basics about construction.

Construction Youth Trust is a charity whose aim is to inspire and enable young people to break down barriers and discover a career in the construction and built environment sector.

The five-day community project saw young people connecting with construction and built environment industry volunteers to work on projects within their community.

During the week, participants carried out renovation work on Fleetdown Community Centre as well as making a sensory board which was presented to a local nursery.

The projects were a chance for the young people to create a lasting legacy for their community.

During the project, the young participants developed their practical skills and were given an immersive insight into the building industry.

The Construction Youth Trust said just giving young people the opportunity to experience practical careers that suit their skills and interests has raised their aspirations and inspire them to take the next steps in their careers.

For many young people that the youth offending team work with, it can feel like they have limited career options and are unsure about their future. Social mobility is at the heart of Construction Youth Trust's work and they are committed to supporting those young people that are most likely to miss out on opportunities for employment.

Following the completion of the project, the trust will support the participants in achieving their Health and Safety level 1 qualification and Construction Skills Certificate Scheme card, essential elements for beginning a career in construction.

The trust said those young people who display a real passion and interest during the week will also have the chance to gain work experience or labouring opportunities from leading industry employers who were involved in the project.