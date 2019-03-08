Search

Gravesham business bosses get Brexit briefing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2019

Conversations between Gravesham business bosses are vital to prepare for whatever may happens once we leave Europe. Picture: Gravesham Council

Conversations between Gravesham business bosses are vital to prepare for whatever may happens once we leave Europe. Picture: Gravesham Council

Archant

Almost 100 Gravesham companies attended a Brexit briefing held by Gravesham Council.

The representatives received advice on how to prepare for Brexit during the breakfast event at the Borough Market in Gravesend on Thursday.

It was a chance for attendees to find out how to access the latest government guidance for businesses and hear advice on practical steps to take to ensure they are prepared as the Brexit deadline approaches.

David Hughes, chief executive of the council, said: "Government wants local authorities such as ourselves to be a conduit between it and businesses.

"This event gave us a chance to highlight key measures our local businesses should be taking now to be ready for Brexit, such as business continuity planning, planning ahead for possible disruption that might impact on staff, supplies and distribution networks."

Mr Hughes added: "We are also keen to feed any concerns and suggestions back to government."

