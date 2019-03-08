Search

Man dies when his car runs into the back of a parked lorry near busy Greenhithe junction

PUBLISHED: 16:02 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 07 November 2019

Long delays are expected close to this junction as recovery work continues following a crash between a car and lorry

Long delays are expected close to this junction as recovery work continues following a crash between a car and lorry

Archant

A fatal road crash closed a major road at Greenhithe, when a driver hit the back of a lorry.

A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car slammed into a parked lorry.

The fatal accident happened on London Road, Greenhithe.

Kent police have launched an investigation into the incident and now witnesses are being encouraged to come forward with any information they may have.

The constabulary said a man in his 40s from south-east London died when his silver Nissan Qashqai was involved in a collision with a parked lorry.

The incident happened on London Road, between St Clements Roundabout and Hedge Place Road, at about 12.25pm on Thursday 7 November 2019.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene and a road closure was in place until approximately 4.45pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved is encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/SW/117/19. Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

