Cricket match raises cash for mayor's charities

From left, Gurvinder Sandher CEO of KECC, mayor Gurdip Bungar, and Amandeep Jassal of Ram & Sons Groundwork Construction raising much needed charity cash. Picture: James Harris Archant

A charity cricket match at Gravesend Rugby Club raised £260 for the Mayor of Gravesham's charity fund.

It featured a Kent Equality Cohesion Council Community XI and the Kent Police XI.

The mayor, Cllr Gurdip Bungar, was in attendance to see a highly competitive match which went into the last over before the Community XI were victorious overcoming a target of 93 runs.

Gurvinder Sandher, CEO of Kent Equality Cohesion Council, said: "I am really pleased that we were able to raise funds for the mayor's nominated charities.

"The cricket match was a great way of bringing together diverse communities to play against and encourage dialogue with Kent Police in a competitive but fun way.

"I am very grateful to Gravesham Rugby Club who hosted the match and we look forward to putting together similar activities featuring other sports over the coming year."

It took place on Thursday, August 22.