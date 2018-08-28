Search

Beware of rogue traders operating in Dartford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 January 2019

Police advise is not to deal with cold callers who knock on doors offering work to clean driveways, repair roofs or to maintain garden shrubs, hedges and trees. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

A warning about rogue traders has been issued by police after an elderly woman was targeted in Dartford.

On January 9 officers received a report that the woman had received a knock on her door from men claiming to work for a roofing company.

They said they had carried out repairs on her roof and requested payment. Although the woman told the men she had not asked for any repairs she wrote a cheque for more than £1,300. The men also requested a further cheque for the same amount.

The following day the men called the victim again to ask for more money, however the incident had already been reported to Kent Police.

Ch Insp Neil Loudon, District Commander for Dartford and Gravesham, said: “Some criminals will purposely target the more vulnerable members of our communities by charging exorbitant amounts of money for work which is often not required or at best substandard.

“I would encourage residents to not deal with cold callers who knock on doors offering work to clean driveways, repair roofs or to maintain garden shrubs, hedges and trees.

“I’d also urge neighbours and family members to keep an eye out for vulnerable people, including the elderly and if you see anything suspicious do not hesitate to call us.”

Further advice;

• If someone knocks at your door, always refuse on the spot repairs or maintenance.

• Don’t allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out. If you ask them to leave and they don’t, contact the police on 999.

• Don’t ever go to a bank or cash point with a trader; legitimate traders would never do this.

• Use reputable traders who are members of the KCC Trading Standards approved trader scheme, run in partnership with Checkatrade.

• Ask for quotes in writing and check that the tradesperson is from the company they say they are from.

