Search

Advanced search

Dartford and Gravesham MPs demand jail for those who spit at emergency workers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2020

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson is spearheading demands for instant jail sentences for those who cough and spit at emergency workers. Picture: Gareth Johnson

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson is spearheading demands for instant jail sentences for those who cough and spit at emergency workers. Picture: Gareth Johnson

Archant

The MPs for Dartford and Gravesham have joined forces with 14 other Kent Members of Parliament to demand instant jail sentences for people who cough or spit at any emergency worker.

Kent Chief Constable Alan Pughsley, left, and Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott. Picture: Kent PCCKent Chief Constable Alan Pughsley, left, and Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott. Picture: Kent PCC

Gareth Johnson and Adam Holloway are furious some think it is OK to deliberately cough or spit directly at police officers, health professionals, and other key workers.

Now 16 MPs have signed a letter that has been sent to Kent’s judiciary.

In the letter they say: “We believe that any person, convicted in Kent’s court of coughing or spitting at or in any other way threatening an emergency worker by using coronavirus, should expect an immediate term of imprisonment.”

They said it was with great anger that Kent MPs learned of a number incidents where police had been both spat at and coughed at by people claiming to have Covid-19.

Kent Police Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said: “My officers will always place themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and in doing so they are sadly and unacceptably assaulted in the lawful execution of their duty.

You may also want to watch:

“It is not unusual to have up to a dozen officer assaults over a single weekend and a growing number now include being spat at.

“The personal impact on my staff, and their families, requires months of medical testing and a great deal of anxiety until such tests have been completed.

“I am saddened that this behaviour is increasing, and I will stop at nothing to bring those disgraceful offenders to justice.”

And Kent’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott added: “It’s disgusting that there are a few who think it is acceptable to spit at or attack them - and even more so when trying to cause fear by threatening them with Covid-19.

“I hope that the law will be used to protect all emergency services and key workers with long prison sentences for those who attack them.”

The letter, co-ordinated by Mr Johnson, was sent to senior judges at Maidstone and Canterbury Crown Courts plus magistrates courts.

Helen Whately, MP for Faversham, didn’t sign because of her ministerial position as parliamentary under-secretary of state for arts, heritage and tourism.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Gravesend Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Gravesend gurdwara volunteers delivering hot food every day to vulnerable and hospital staff

Some of the food supplies delivered to hard working NHS staff. Picture: Gravesend Gurdwara

Swanscombe man who stabbed his friend jailed for six years

Chike Oyeka

Ebbsfleet Academy making PPE for hospitals

The group on their production line led by Jon Kelly. Picture: Ebbsfleet Academy

Most Read

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Gravesend gurdwara volunteers delivering hot food every day to vulnerable and hospital staff

Some of the food supplies delivered to hard working NHS staff. Picture: Gravesend Gurdwara

Swanscombe man who stabbed his friend jailed for six years

Chike Oyeka

Ebbsfleet Academy making PPE for hospitals

The group on their production line led by Jon Kelly. Picture: Ebbsfleet Academy

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Dartford and Gravesham MPs demand jail for those who spit at emergency workers

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson is spearheading demands for instant jail sentences for those who cough and spit at emergency workers. Picture: Gareth Johnson

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus: ‘Prospects of finding a vaccine good but no guarantees’

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Families to be allowed to attend funerals and parks should stay open

Close family members will be allowed to attend funerals. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24